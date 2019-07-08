Peters signed a one-year contract Monday with Turkish club Anadolu Efes, Eurohoops.net reports.

Peters, a second-round pick of the Suns in 2017, appeared in 20 games with Phoenix as a rookie but has since plied his trade overseas. After the 24-year-old big man was unable to secure a deal at the NBA level promising him meaningful guaranteed money, he'll head to Turkey in an attempt to boost his stock.