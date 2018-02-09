Suns' Alec Peters: Assigned to G-League
Peters was assigned to the G-League's Northern Arizona Suns on Friday, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Peters has seen some spot run with Phoenix as of late, playing in seven of the past 14 games, averaging 1.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 9.6 minutes. The organization appears to feel it's best for him to get some extra run in the G-League for the time being, however.
