Trier delivered 26 points (9-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a block across 32 minutes in Wednesday's loss against Long Island.

Trier was the fourth overall pick in this year's G League Draft, and he lived up to that selection by posting an excellent all-around game and also ending as the Wolves' second-best scorer in the season opener. Trier has a lot of NBA experience under his belt and should play a sizable role for Iowa during the four-week bubble.