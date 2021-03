Trier went scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in Friday's loss against Lakeland. He also grabbed one rebound in 11 minutes of action.

Trier played the fewest minutes of any Iowa player and ended scoreless in what was a game he'll probably want to forget as soon as possible. Trier wasn't able to be Iowa's main scoring threat and finished the season averaging just 12.0 points per game while shooting 39.1 percent from the field.