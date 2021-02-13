Trier chipped in with 18 points (6-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a block across 36 minutes in Friday's loss against Agua Caliente.

Trier was unable to repeat his 26-point performance from the season opener, and while his volume shooting will give him a good floor as a scoring threat, it's worth noting he's made just five of his 17 three-point attempts to date. Trier's value as a scorer is not under threat, but he should be more effective going forward if he wants to see an uptick on his upside.