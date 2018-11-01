Andrew Harrison: Released by Memphis
Harrison was released by the Grizzlies on Thursday, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
Harrison had appeared in only one game this season, and it was clear that he wasn't in the Grizzlies' long-term plans. The former Kentucky standout appeared in 128 games through his first two seasons in Memphis, and while he started 46 contests a year ago, that was due in large part to injuries elsewhere on the roster. For now, Harrison will become a free agent and look to either latch on with another team or perhaps head to the G League.
