Bennett has signed with Agua Caliente Clippers for the 2018-19 season.

The number one selection from the 2013 NBA draft will be a key member of Agua Caliente's opening day roster after averaging 14.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 made threes per game last season. The Canadian power forward split his time last year between the Northern Arizona Suns and later the Maine Red Claws. This season will mark Bennett's fourth year in the NBA G League.