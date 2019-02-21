Anthony Bennett: Out Wednesday
Bennett (knee) did not play in Wednesday's contest against Windy City.
The veteran forward has missed the last four contest with a knee injury, even extending past the extended G League break. Bennett's season has been mired by injuries, but when healthy, he's been a potent scoring threat nearly every time on the court.
