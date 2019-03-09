Anthony Bennett: Still missing time
Bennett (knee) did not play in Thursday's loss to South Bay.
Bennett has been incredibly productive with Agua Caliente, but he's only played in 25 of the team's 43 games. Without any idea when he'll return, look for Marc Loving and Johnathan Motley to continue to soak up the minutes.
More News
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...