Rockets' Anthony Bennett: Joining Rockets
Bennett agreed to a non-guarenteed deal with the Rockets on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Bennett was notoriously drafted No. 1 overall by the Cavaliers in 2013. He ultimately failed to provide much of anything on the court and bounced around between four teams during his four seasons in the league. However, his pursuit of an NBA career has continued since in the G League. He averaged 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 triples, and 0.9 steals across 20.9 minutes per game last season for the Agua Caliente Clippers. Most notably, he shot 45.3 percent from beyond the arc on 4.7 attempts per game, which likely caught general manager Daryl Morey's eye.
