Anthony Bennett: Able to play Tuesday
Bennett (undisclosed) came off the bench Tuesday and finished the win with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist.
Bennett missed time near the holidays with an undisclosed injury, but was back in full effect Tuesday. Ontario Agua Caliente has been limited by injuries for much of the season which has forced Bennett into a substantial role in the team's second unit. Should he stay healthy, Bennett could creep towards a fantasy relevant role in any format, particular if the likes of the players ahead of him on the depth chart, Johnathan Motley or Angel Delgado, succumb to an injury.
