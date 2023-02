McCoy submitted five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 FT) and five rebounds in eight minutes of Monday's 124-115 loss to Salt Lake City.

McCoy made his first G League appearance since the 2019-20 season and was effective in his limited run. With Kadeem Jack being the only other center consistently on the Sioux Falls roster, McCoy should have an opportunity to play his way into the regular rotation.