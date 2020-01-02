McCoy racked up just six points (2-6 FG, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds over 11 minutes Sunday versus Lakeland.

McCoy has seen his playing time wane over the recent weeks, failing to reach double digits in the scoring column in five of the last season. This slow stretch comes on the heels of four double-figure efforts in five games in late November and early December, a shooting stretch McCoy will aim to get back to.