Brandon McCoy: Little production for Herd
McCoy racked up just six points (2-6 FG, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds over 11 minutes Sunday versus Lakeland.
McCoy has seen his playing time wane over the recent weeks, failing to reach double digits in the scoring column in five of the last season. This slow stretch comes on the heels of four double-figure efforts in five games in late November and early December, a shooting stretch McCoy will aim to get back to.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...