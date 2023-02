McCoy secured six points (3-7 FG) and four rebounds across 12 minutes of Thursday's 118-109 win over the Capitanes.

McCoy struggled in the start, committing four fouls and turning the ball over three times on his way to a negative-two plus-minus. He was outplayed by Kadeem Jack, who saw 19 minutes off the bench and scored 13 points. McCoy will need to play better if he wishes to stay in the starting lineup.