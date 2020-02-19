Brandon McCoy: Cut loose by Wisconsin
The Herd waived McCoy on Monday.
McCoy had seen minimal action with the Herd during the 2019-20 campaign, though he has racked up 7.3 points and 7.1 rebounds over 15.9 minutes per tilt. The 7-footer will hit waivers and could be an attractive prospect for other clubs.
