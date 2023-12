Randolph recorded 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks across 28 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss to the Swarm.

Randolph delivered an excellent stat line considering he came off the bench, as he delivered multiple tallies in each of the five major categories. He has done a nice job despite not having an established role for an Austin team that has struggled all season long.