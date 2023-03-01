Randolph scored 35 points (10-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 35 minutes in Friday's loss to Santa Cruz.

Austin suffered another defeat, but Randolph was impressive on both ends of the court and was the driving force for the Spurs throughout the contest. This was his best game of the season by a wide margin, and his overall game has taken a leap forward following his trade from Westchester, as he now holds an important role in Austin's offensive scheme.