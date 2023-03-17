Randolph notched 16 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 30 minutes in Thursday's loss to South Bay.

Randolph was efficient from the field and posted a decent all-around stat line. His uptick in numbers since joining Austin has been outstanding, and he's averaging 19.2 points per game in 16 contests with the Spurs' G League affiliate. To put things into perspective, Randolph averaged just 9.9 points per game across 11 appearances with the Wisconsin Herd.