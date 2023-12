Randolph posted 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Skyforce.

Randolph was one of two Austin players that reached the 21-point mark, with Chaundee Brown being the other, but he also produced in other categories while ending just two rebounds away from a double-double. Randolph has had six 20-point performances since joining Austin in February.