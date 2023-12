Randolph registered 15 points (7-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, an assist and two steals across 37 minutes in Monday's loss to the Hustle.

Randolph was one of six Austin players that scored in double digits in this loss and one of two that reached the 15-point mark. Randolph has been a consistent scoring threat for Austin, averaging 20.5 points per game in 12 appearances with the G League Spurs.