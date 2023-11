Randolph notched six points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal during Tuesday's 133-128 win over the Blue Coats.

Randolph hasn't been much of a factor in the Herd's rotation, to the point that he is averaging only 4.3 points in 12.6 minutes per game during the current campaign. He can have some scoring exploits from time to time, but he shouldn't be trusted outside the deepest formats.