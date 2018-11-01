Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Remains out
Wilson (hamstring) will not play Thursday against the Celtics, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Wilson is still nursing a strained hamstring and is yet to play this season. The 2017 first-round pick has been wildly disappointing thus far, but the Bucks still elected to pick up his third-year team option earlier in the week.
