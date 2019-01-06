Wilson will not return to Saturday's game against the Raptors due to a left hip pointer, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wilson will stick on the sideline for the second half of Saturday's game after injuring himself in the second quarter. Prior to exiting, the 22-year-old grabbed two rebounds in nine minutes. Consider him tentatively questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz; his status should clear up after he's further evaluated in the coming days.