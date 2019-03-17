Bucks' George Hill: Will play limited minutes Sunday
Hill will be available for limited minutes Sunday against the 76ers, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Hill made his return from a nine game absence Friday, and will once again see limited minutes. He saw seven minutes in Friday's return, and could see a slightly larger role, however it seems the Bucks want to ease him back. It's unclear how many games going forward Hill will face a restriction.
