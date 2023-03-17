Hill amassed 15 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 23 minutes during Thursday's 139-123 victory over the Bucks.

With Tyrese Haliburton (knee), Bennedict Mathurin (ankle) and Chris Duarte (ankle) all sidelined, Hill played his most minutes since Dec. 28 and posted a season-high 15 points thanks to an extremely efficient shooting night. Haliburton is expected to miss at least two more games, so Hill should continue to be part of the Pacers' rotation during that stretch, though he's unlikely to shoot this well on a nightly basis.