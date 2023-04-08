Hill closed with nine points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and five assists over 18 minutes during Friday's 122-115 loss to the Pistons.

Hill made a rare appearance Friday, joining a host of fringe players who also found themselves thrust into larger roles. As is par for the course at this time of the year, the Pacers have opted to throw in the towel, affording someone like Hill a chance to get some reps in before the season is done. From a fantasy perspective, there is nothing to see here.