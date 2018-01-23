Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores career-high 32 points in Monday's win

Brogdon exploded for 32 points (11-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 35 minutes during Monday's 109-105 win over the Suns.

Returning from a one-game absence due to personal reasons, Brogdon chipped in a career-high scoring total while finishing with over twice as many points as shot attempts. Brogdon also set career highs in made field goals and free-throws attempted. Expect Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee, rest) to rejoin the rotation soon, which should put an end to Brogdon's days as a top dog on offense. Nevertheless, the sophomore is enjoying his best stretch of the season in January after previously appearing to take a step back following the acquisition of fellow guard Eric Bledsoe.