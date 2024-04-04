Brogdon (elbow) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Washington.
Brogdon continues to deal with right elbow tendinitis and will be unavailable for a 28th consecutive game. Since the Trail Blazers have been eliminated from the playoffs, it's certainly possible Brogdon will be held out for the remainder of the season.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Won't play against Charlotte•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Still out•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Remains out•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Hopeful to play again this season•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Remains out for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Another absence coming•