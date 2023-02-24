Connaughton (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Miami, Justin Garcia of the Milwaukee Bucks Radio Network reports.

Connaughton missed the Bucks' final game before the All-Star break due to left calf soreness and was limited at practice Wednesday. After being listed as doubtful for Friday's matchup, he'll officially sit out for a second consecutive game. Jevon Carter took his place in the starting lineup last week, but it's possible Khris Middleton draws the start against Miami. Connaughton's next chance to suit up will be Sunday against Phoenix.