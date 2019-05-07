Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Solid effort off bench
Connaughton totaled nine points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and a block across 33 minutes in the Bucks' win over the Celtics on Monday.
Connaughton scored nine points and pulled down 10 boards as he continues to make the most of his minutes off the bench. He's played a key role with the Bucks' second unit this postseason, having averaged 8.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 27.6 minutes in the seven games prior to Monday.
More News
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Scores 14 points in Game 3 win•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Grabs 11 boards in win•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Almost double-doubles in victory•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Shakes off ankle injury•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Questionable with ankle sprain•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Scores 13 in loss•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...