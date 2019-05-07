Connaughton totaled nine points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and a block across 33 minutes in the Bucks' win over the Celtics on Monday.

Connaughton scored nine points and pulled down 10 boards as he continues to make the most of his minutes off the bench. He's played a key role with the Bucks' second unit this postseason, having averaged 8.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 27.6 minutes in the seven games prior to Monday.