Connaughton finished with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven boards, three assists and one block in 20 minutes of a 131-126 loss to New Orleans on Friday.

Connaughton finished with a season best rebounding effort in the contest while also matching his second highest point total of January in the loss. He'll have a quick turnaround before likely coming off the bench again Saturday against Charlotte.