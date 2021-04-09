Kurucs has been active for each of the Bucks' first four games of April, but he has yet to play in any contest in coach's decision.

Acquired March 17 as a throw-in to the trade that sent P.J. Tucker to Milwaukee, Kurucs was sidelined for the first two weeks with his new team while he battled an oblique strain that he initially suffered while playing for the Rockets in late February. He's since made a full recovery from the injury, but the 23-year-old has yet to make his Bucks debut. Kurucs is unlikely to see any playing time with the Bucks outside of blowout situations.