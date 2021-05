The Bucks are planning to waive Kurucs, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Milwaukee is the third team Kurucs has suited up for this season after starting the year with Brooklyn and ultimately getting traded to Houston. He only saw significant minutes with the Bucks in one game and otherwise never really had an opportunity to carve out a role for himself. The 23-year-old will now be forced to look for a new opportunity.