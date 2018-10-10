Bucks' Tony Snell: Not great in 23 minutes Tuesday

Snell produced just five points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 119-115 preseason loss to Oklahoma City.

Snell was given a look as the starter Tuesday but failed to make any noise from both a fantasy and reality perspective. He is likely to come off the bench to begin the season and could even fall behind the likes of Sterling Brown in the rotation meaning his already meek fantasy value is going to fade even more.