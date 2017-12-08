Bucks' Tony Snell: Ruled out Friday
Snell will not play Friday against Dallas due to tendinitis in his left knee, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
This is the first we've heard of the injury, but it would explain why Snell was limited to only 20 minutes of action in Wednesday's win over Detroit. In his absence Friday, the Bucks will start Gary Payton II at shooting guard alongside Eric Bledsoe. Keep an eye on Snell's status heading into the weekend, as the Bucks play host to Utah on the second night of a back-to-back Saturday.
