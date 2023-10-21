Boeheim was waived by Detroit on Saturday, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Boeheim spent the entire 2022-23 season as one of the Pistons' two-way players, but he appeared in just 10 games with Detroit and didn't distinguish himself enough at the NBA or G League level to stay under contract heading into his second professional season. By virtue of having re-signed with Detroit on an Exhibit 10 deal prior to being cut Saturday, Boeheim will stay in the organization and will head to the G League's Motor City Cruise.