Boeheim finished with 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes during Sunday's 114-101 loss to the Pelicans.

Playing in just his third NBA game, Boeheim saw his biggest workload yet and set multiple career-high marks. The Pistons are dialing back all their main players and are being cautious with injuries given their place in the standings, so Boeheim could get an extended look down the stretch.