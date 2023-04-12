Boeheim closed his rookie season with averages of 1.6 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 9.0 minutes per game across 10 contests.

Boeheim was a filler piece for the Pistons down the stretch with most of their rotation players shut down. In limited action, the Syracuse product struggled from the floor shooting just 18.5 percent from the field and 16.0 percent from three. The 23-year-old averaged 12.1 points and 2.7 rebounds in 26.6 minutes per game over 18 appearances with the Pistons' G League affiliate during the regular season.