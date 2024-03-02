Drummond ended with nine points (4-11 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one block and one steal across 24 minutes during Friday's 113-97 loss to the Bucks.

Depending on the opponent, Drummond will ind himself playing with the first unit to increase the teams overall size, and while using him was a wise move against Cleveland's imposing frontcourt, the Bulls reverted back to Alex Caruso to negative effect. The team has beaten the Cavaliers and the Timberwolves using the oversized set, so it will be interesting to see how Drummond will be used as they push for a playoff spot.