Drummond provided 10 points (5-9 FG), 12 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 19 minutes off the bench during Monday's 107-105 loss to the Wizards.

It's the first double-double in March for Drummond, as his last one came in his last start for the Bulls on Feb. 28. The veteran center has topped 20 minutes in only two of 13 games on the month, and that limited workload has put a firm cap on his production as he's averaged just 7.5 points, 7.9 boards and 0.4 blocks. As long as Nikola Vucevic is healthy, Drummond will be tough to roster in most fantasy formats.