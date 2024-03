White went through an MRI on Thursday that revealed a mild hip strain, and he could return to the lineup as soon as Saturday's game versus the Wizards, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

While White is officially listed as questionable Thursday due to right hip soreness, Wojanrowski's phrasing implies that he will sit out against the Clippers. However, it appears that White has avoided a serious injury and isn't expected to be sidelined for a significant period.