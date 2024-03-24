White posted 11 points (3-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and 10 assists over 36 minutes during Saturday's 124-113 loss to the Celtics.

White tallied a double-double in the loss, albeit an uninspiring one. While the double-digit assists are nice, his inefficient scoring was less than ideal. With that said, it was only his second game since returning from a hip injury. Managers should take solace in the fact that he is back on the court and barring any setbacks, should look to build on this performance in a favorable matchup against the Wizards on Monday.