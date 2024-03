White (hip) is available for Saturday's game versus the Celtics and has been cleared to receive an increase in minutes, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

White has been upgraded from probable to available Saturday despite dealing with a right hip strain. White came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Chicago's last outing but will likely return to the starting lineup and play closer to his season average of 36.6 minutes against Boston.