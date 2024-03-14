White exited Wednesday's game against the Pacers with five seconds remaining in the fourth quarter due to an apparent leg injury , Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports. He tallied 15 points (6-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes prior to departing.

White retreated to the locker room after the Pacers' Pascal Siakam rejected White's shot attempt and landed on him. The Bulls were able to send the game to overtime, but given that White required a trip to the locker room, he most likely won't be able to return. Expect the team to provide an update on White's condition following the game.