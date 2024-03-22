White (hip) scored 13 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added four rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes in Thursday's 127-117 loss to the Rockets.

White struggled with his efficiency and came off the bench for the first time all season in his return from a three-game absence due to a right hip strain, but fantasy managers had to be encouraged by his minutes count in his first game back from the injury. Provided White experienced no setbacks during his time on the court, he could replace Torrey Craig in the starting five in the Bulls' next game Saturday versus the Celtics while taking on a workload closer to the 36.6 minutes per contest he's averaging on the season.