Bulls' Coby White: Scores 18 points off bench
White had 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five boards, four assists, and one steal in 24 minutes of a 118-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.
White rebounded from his worst outing of the season to score in double-digits for the first time since the second game of the season. The rookie continues to play an active role off the bench as the Bulls let its younger players gain experience while the team goes through its growing pains. Chicago has a quick turnaround before facing Atlanta on Wednesday.
