White (back) went for 19 points (8-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 109-107 win over the Mavericks.

White (back) finished with more field-goal attempts than points and almost as many turnovers (four) as assists. However, he filled up the stat sheet with Zach LaVine (quadriceps) sidelined. This was actually White's most modest scoring performance across the last five contests, as he's been on an absolute tear of late, scoring 33 or more three times during this recent stretch.