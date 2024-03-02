White finished Friday's 113-97 loss to the Bucks with 22 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 38 minutes.

White put together his best scoring total of the week Friday evening while hitting 50 percent of his shots. The UNC product has quietly distinguished himself as a solid fantasy option as the Bulls navigate the season without Zach LaVine (foot) in the backcourt. The guard has definitely exceeded expectations this season, and he'll need to keep producing while the team fights for. playoff spot.