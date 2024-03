Terry amassed six points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 19 minutes during Saturday's 127-98 win over Washington.

Terry continues to be an extremely low-usage player even with Coby White (hip) out, but the rookie has eye-catching versatility and size. He's nothing more than a toolsy developmental project at the moment given the Bulls' competitive ambition, however.