Terry finished with 17 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-8 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes during Friday's 129-127 victory over the Wizards.

The was his second of the season and marked the most minutes he has played this season. The 21-year-old has averaged 4.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks across 15.9 minutes in his last 15 games since entering the rotation. It remains to be seen if the regular members of the starting five will again be sidelined in Sunday's regular-season finale.